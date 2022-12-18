LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People who work for the state of Arkansas hoping to spread the warmth as temperatures plunge this holiday season.

The Arkansas Division of Community Correction hosted the event, providing winter clothing and supplies as well as a hot meal on Asher Avenue Saturday morning.

“Some of us, you know, we have homes we can go to everyday, bust some in our community don’t, se we want to be a blessing to them,” Lieutenant Johnathan Lanes of the Arkansas Division of Community Correction said.

The goal of Saturday’s event was to provide a warm coat and meal to around 160 people.

Spread the warmth started in 2019, but this is the first time for the event to be held since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.