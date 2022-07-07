LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Nearly two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, questions are still circulating about reproductive health and what’s protected under Arkansas laws.

One of the big questions surrounds In Vitro Fertilization and if it would be allowed under certain legislation.

“For a select group of patients, it may be their only hope to have a family,” said Dean Moutos M.D. with Arkansas Fertility & Gynecology.

Dr. Moutos has been helping couples start families for nearly 30 years, but could his profession now be in limbo?

“It is still a concern,” said Moutos.

Questions about ‘life’ and when it begins have been on the rise after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.

During the IVF2, multiple embryos are created in hopes one will turn into a pregnancy, but not all are successful.

“If those frozen embryos were given the same legal status as an unborn child in utero, then that would be a problem,” said Moutos.

Moutos says what’s created in a lab isn’t the same as an unborn child.

He says therefore it is not considered ‘terminating’ when IVF isn’t successful.

Under Arkansas’ law, Moutos says IVF would be protected because of this, at least for now.

“We are always concerned about future legislation,” said Moutos.

Moutos says for now his doors will remain open, continuing what he says is a valued practice.

“It’s an essential part of reproduction,” said Moutos. “Nothing gives us greater joy than to have someone bring their child up to our table when were eating and tell me how grateful they are.”