Arkansas dog missing for 10 years returns home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Razzle the dog is back with his family after a reunion more than ten years in the making after disappearing from his McRae home in 2011.

Razzle disappeared in 2011 and somehow ended up 1900 miles away in California thanks to a microchip, a phone call and some kind strangers making the long trip to bring Razzle back home.

“Didn’t think we’d ever see him again. Just taking it all in. We’re hoping he knows he is home and back in Arkansas.” Aaron Howard, Razzle’s owner said.

Simon Howard was just 8 years old when Razzle disappeared.

“When we got him he was basically my friend. Like my only friend that I had. So to see him come back is crazy, like he came back to life,” Simon Howard said.

Razzle is 16 years old, and appears to be happy to be back home.