LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – April 30 is National Adopt-a-Shelter Pet Day, and this year, just ahead of the holiday, a young man is hoping to spread awareness and to have a lot of fun as well.

Christopher is a student at Pulaski Academy and in July 2022, Christopher’s dad passed away unexpectedly.

As a result of his dad’s untimely passing, he decided to take on the responsibility of his dad’s beloved dog, LuLu.

LuLu is a 4-year-old Chiweenie who loves watching movies, making friends at local dog parks, and cuddles.

Christopher said that LuLu has been an incredible therapy pet and serves as a constant reminder of his dad’s love.

Saturday, they got together with some other four-legged friends to watch the movie “Secret Life of Pets” in MacArthur Park.