LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers in Arkansas are a bit happier at the pump this week thanks to lower gas prices.

The statewide gas price average in Arkansas is $2.83 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less compared to this day last week and is 17 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in Arkansas are paying the 7th lowest gas price average in the country, according to GasPrices.AAA.com.

For two drivers we talked to Friday, Larry Johnson and Craig Clark, this is welcome news because it means they get to spend more money on other priorities.

“When gas prices are low, my overall bills— I can put that on mortgage and stuff like that,” Johnson said.

Clark also said the timing of lower gas prices in Arkansas right now is helpful, with the holidays right around the corner.

“It’s more money to spend on other things, like presents,” he said.

The two drivers are hopeful to see prices continue to go down, though according to AAA, that will depend on a few factors.

“While all Arkansas metro areas show regular unleaded gas price averages below $3 per gallon, drivers may soon notice prices creeping back up.” AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “Where gas prices head to close out the year will largely depend on crude oil prices and the impacts from any announced production cuts by OPEC+ countries.”