LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers took advantage of a big discount on gas at Circle K gas stations on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, all Circle K gas stations in Arkansas had a 30-cent discount at the gas pump.

The discount is part of Circle K celebrating 20 years of serving customers, who definitely appreciated the savings.

“I sat in line for a few minutes sitting here waiting,” Vertina Banks said, whose gas tank wasn’t empty, but decided to take advantage of the sale.

The 30 cents off was only valid from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At the John F Kennedy location in North Little Rock, from the road the price was $2.47, but at the pump it was $2.17.

“It’s a lot of people on hard times and depressed so anything to give back, that’s what we like,” Circle K assistant manager Nicole Griffin said.

“Rents up, groceries up, gas is up but this is a true blessing,” Anthony Chandler said.

The current price for a gallon of gas in the state is $2.69 cents. That average is down 2 pennies from last week’s average of $2.71.