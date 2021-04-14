Arkansas Drug Take Back Day scheduled for April 24

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attorney General Leslie Rutledge encourages Arkansans to clean out their medicine cabinets and bring any unused or expired medications to one of more than 250 Prescription Drug Take Back Day drop-off locations.
This year’s Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for April 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“Cleaning out medicine cabinets and turning the expired, unused medications over to law enforcement during a Drug Take Back event will save lives,” Rutledge said. “It is important now more than ever that we continue to properly dispose of these prescription drugs.”
The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office hosts Prescription Drug Take Back Day twice a year in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Department of Human Services, Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas Rotary, Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy, DEA, FBI, Office of the State Drug Director and over 100 additional law enforcement and government agencies, community organizations and public health providers.
To find year-round locations, visit ARTakeBack.org. The attorney general’s office also hosts take back events at mobile offices across the state.
According to the attorney general’s office, more than 206 tons of medication have been collected in the state.