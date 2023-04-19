LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas residents who want to participate in the National Drug Take Back this Saturday can choose from hundreds of locations.

Drug Take Back events are planned across the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the main rallying point for central Arkansas at the Walmart Supercenter in Bryant. Arkansas Take Back has mapped over 275 take-back boxes across the state.

Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership director Kirk Lane said proper storage and disposal of prescription drugs is important.

“Most young adults who misuse prescription drugs get them from the home of a friend or a family member,” Lane said. “Practicing the concept of secure, monitor, and safely dispose keeps our families and communities safe.”

According to research by KFF, drug overdose death rates have nearly doubled in Arkansas from 2011 to 2021.

The state’s Department of Health shows 621 drug overdose deaths in Arkansas in 2021.