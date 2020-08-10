Arkansas Education Association wanting to halt standardized testing for upcoming school year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Education Association is calling for a halt to standardized testing for the upcoming school year due to the ongoing pandemic and many educators agree.

They say for a test that can be used to determine college admissions. The outside stress of the health and economic crises can impair a student’s cognitive function, which can impact scores.

“As cortisol rises, you have that fight-flight or freeze gets triggered in your brain, which means the back of your brain can’t really talk to the front of your brain,” said Bonnie King a Childhood Education Instructor at the University of Arkansas.

State Secretary of Education Johnny Key says the testing is a federal requirement that has not yet been waived as it was in the spring.

Without that waiver from the US Department of Education, the state would be putting the school’s Federal Funding at risk if it did not administer the test.