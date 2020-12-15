Arkansas Electors cast votes for president

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state cast its six electoral votes on Monday. All six electorates were sworn in and cast their votes for President Donald Trump to reflect how the state of Arkansas voted in November’s General Election.

“Whether your candidate won or not, it’s part of the process, you’re representing the people of the state of Arkansas and it a bit heavy, it’s a heavy responsibility for people and they take that very seriously as they should,” said Doyle Webb.

Webb, who is the outgoing chairman for the Republican Party of Arkansas, was voted the electorate committee chairperson.

When being sworn in an electorate Webb got choked up, “This moment is tremendous because as we saw there were many people here looking at what was going on, being a witness to what was happening, something historic. This only happens once every four years and for me, it is a heavy constitutional responsibility but I take it very seriously.”

Sharon Brooks is the Sebastian County Clerk and also 2nd Vice-Chair of the RPA, “This has been an exciting day. It’s a lot to take in to actually be a part of this process. I would never have dreamed that I would’ve been a part of the electoral process but I am excited and elated to be a part of it,” she said.

Brooks said this was a moment that she could pass down to her grandkids.

When asked if the Electoral College should still be used to elect the President, Webb said, “Little bit more ‘oomph’, a little bit more power, a little bit more voting strength in the electoral college which in the election process would encourage candidates to come to Arkansas in the smaller states more often.”

Both Brooks and Webb said it was an honor to cast votes for President Trump despite him losing to President-Elect Joe Biden in the election.