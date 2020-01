LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Environmental Roundtable was held at the Arkansas State Capitol on Tuesday.

The event was put together by the Mike Bloomberg campaign and talked about his policies and record on the issue of climate change.

Each speaker supports what Bloomberg has done and what he says he will do if elected President.

Speakers that took part were Glen Hooks, Representative Tippi McCollough, Don Richardson, Scharmel Roussel, and Malik Saafir.