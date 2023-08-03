LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas family that was mistakenly held at gunpoint by Texas police will speak out about the incident in Little Rock Thursday morning.

The driver of the car, her husband and the two children inside the car were on their way to a youth basketball tournament when the incident took place. Officials with the Frisco Police Department released body cam footage showing events unfolding during the July 23 traffic stop.

Body cam footage shows an officer pointing his handgun toward the family’s car and ordering the driver and one of the children to get out of the car. The driver’s husband and the other child were asked to stay inside of the car and show their hands.

The officer that initiated the traffic stop told the driver that she was pulled over because it was believed that the car was stolen. Officials said that the officer misread the car’s license plate and checked the plate’s number as an Arizona tag instead of an Arkansas tag.

After recognizing the mistake, officers holstered their weapons and apologized about the incident. Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said he has apologized to the family as well.

Attorney Mark Hampton, along with the family, will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.