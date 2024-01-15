LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since the minute the snow started to fall in Little Rock on Sunday afternoon, it continued for hours and flurry by flurry, the snow piles up across west Little Rock.

Josh Slynn didn’t see the first pieces of snow fall because he and his family were driving back from Houston, Texas.

“We tried to get up early and beat it but we were about an hour or two too late,” Slynn said.

When they made it back home, they drove into Arkansas’ version of a winter wonderland as the roads were covered.

He says the drive from Texas “was really good until we got to Benton and Bryant.”

He says the roads “went from 3 lanes down to 2 lanes to one lane.” Describing the weather conditions as “a mess.”

We met Slynn as we were stationed at the commuter parking lot on Shackleford Road in Little Rock.

At the parking lot, the road conditions on Shackleford Rd produced trouble for a car that was stuck for some time.

Snowplow crews were out working to help make the roads drivable.

While doing so, as the thick snow fell, ARDOT workers made a stop to brush the snow from their windshield before hitting the roads to plow some more snow.

And while speaking with us, Slynn shivered with his hands buried into his pockets in the frigid temperatures.

“I’m ready to get home, get the fire going, maybe some chili started, and maybe a cold beverage,” Slynn stated.