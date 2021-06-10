Arkansas Farm Bureau estimates more than $310M in crop losses following heavy rains

ARKANSAS COUNTY, Ark.—The Arkansas Farm Bureau is reporting widespread devastation in Southeastern Arkansas counties.

The AFB says an early survey of the damage shows more than $300,000,000 in crop losses after heavy rains flooded farms in the region.

“It seems like these 100 year events occur every two years now,” said Jay Coker, a farmer in Arkansas Co.

Coker farms rice, corn, and soybeans on thousands of acres in the county. He says most of his hard work now sits underneath water.

“A field that is under for 48 hours is probably not going to survive,” said Coker.

Arkansas County Judge, Eddie Best, says they believe more than 15,000 acres of crops are flooded.

According to Coker, 2500 of those, belong to him.

“When you have an event like this, and you lose the potential for the income off these acres, then you impact the entire state of Arkansas,” said Coker.

Coker says he hopes to still produce rice when it’s time to harvest, however believes the soybean fields are a total loss.

“Just like a human with oxygen, the soy beans need to be able to respire and breathe and it can’t do that in these conditions,” said Coker.

Coker says this event is unprecedented and late into the season, which makes it hard to replant.

“To have to start over and not end up with anything, that’s probably what’s on a lot of people’s minds,” said Coker.

Coker believes it will take another 7 days for all of the water to drain from his crops.