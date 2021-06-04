Arkansas farmer says 8 of her goats were killed by neighbor’s pack of dogs

VILONIA, Ark.—A Vilonia farmer is sounding the alarm after she says 8 of her goats were killed by her neighbor’s pack of dogs.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Sunday.

“On Sunday, May 30, we came down here to find 8 of our goats has been slaughtered,” said farmer Katie Mullins.

Mullins says she called the Sheriff’s Office back in April, after the pack of dogs got underneath her fence and tried killing her goats.

She says the same pack came back again this week.

“Four years of hard work and big love went into all those goats and then one day they were gone,” Mullins.

Mullins says the baby goats had their necks snapped and throats torn. The older goats were found dead with bites all over their body, according to Mullins.

“There were muddy dog tracks all over the ground from where they came in, all the way to here where my goats stay,” recalled Mullins.

Mullins says the dog pack belongs to her neighbor Eric Coran, who denied the allegations to us.

“My dogs are pinned up and stay pinned up 24/7,” said Coran.

However, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s office says otherwise.

According to incident reports we obtained, a deputy recalls going to Coran’s home in March 2020 and found 20 dogs “running loose” around the property.

Authorities say the deputy went to Coran’s property after another neighbor reported the pack had gotten into his yard and tried killing his dog.

“I’m unaware of that one,” said Coran.

We obtained another incident report from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office from the Sunday attack.

The report from May 30th, 2021, shows Coran admitted to deputies that the dogs have gotten out before through a hole in the fence.

“These dogs have made it painfully clear the links they will go to, to kill,” said Mullins.

Mullins says she wants every parent in the area to be aware of the problem and hopes the loss of life will stop with the goats in her pasture.

“Not only are they dangerous to livestock, but I sincerely believe they pose a serious threat to small children which we have lots of in this area,” said Mullins.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office sent the following statement:

“Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is limited in our ability to do anything else in this situation. When deputies have found the dogs running at large, we have issued multiple citations. The owners of the dogs have a pending court date regarding these citations. Without an animal shelter, the county is limited inability to control the ongoing animal problems that plague Faulkner County.”