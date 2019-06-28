Arkansas first in country to receive statewide certification for Child Abduction Response Teams

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas is leading the nation when it comes to responding to a child that has been taken or reported missing.

It’s the first in the country to have received statewide certification for Child Abduction Response Teams.

The teams are made up of state, local and county law enforcement officials.

Earlier this year, many agencies went through training on how to respond and what to do when a call comes in.

Twenty-four years ago, Morgan Nick went missing in Alma, and has yet to be found.

Her mom, Colleen Nick, was on hand and had a major role in making this happen.

“Look at this team of people who are willing to stand up and say, ‘We expect better, and we can do better,” says Colleen Nick. “We brought it to the table and we did it.”

In total, there are 12 CERT teams across the state.