Arkansas Food Bank feels impact of supply chain issues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Supply chain issues are impacting just about every aspect of the holidays. That includes the Arkansas Food Bank, which is feeling the impact of the rising costs and shipping delays.

This is the busiest time of the year for the food bank. Many shelves are empty as they struggle to get canned goods, with staff still waiting on a truckload of turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Inflation is also impacting just about every aspect of the Arkansas Food Bank, from creating a greater demand for those in need to affecting their costs as well.

That’s why donations and volunteers are critical to getting food on the tables of hungry Arkansans. If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can visit ArkansasFoodBank.org.