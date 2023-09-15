LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans are wearing orange on Friday in recognition of Hunger Action Day.

The day is set to raise awareness of the current hunger crisis across the state and country.

In Arkansas, one in six people experience food insecurity. Even more concerning, one in five children faces hunger.

If you want to make an impact, you can volunteer your time at the Arkansas Food Bank or make a donation as part of Hunger Action Month, which kicks off today.

For more information on how you can volunteer, please visit ArkansasFoodBank.org.