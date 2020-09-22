Arkansas Food Bank receives huge donation from Arkansas Rice Industry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — September is National Rice Month and the Arkansas Rice Industry is marking the occasion with a huge donation to the Arkansas Food Bank.

Today they announced they are donating 153,000 pounds of rice to the food bank. The governor also made a declaration announcing this month is rice month in Arkansas.

Seven mills worked to make the donation to the food bank that will be distributed across the state to five area food banks.

“For their ability to come in, especially in a time like this, and help out it’s just incredible – it shows the heart of the industry – the heart of the producers – they have a deep care and concern for our state and those in need,” said Wes Ward the Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture.

This rice donation will go into backpacks for hungry children, food boxes for home-bound seniors, and will go to food pantries for families in need.