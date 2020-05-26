Arkansas Foodbank announces summer feeding sites to help fight child hunger

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Summer feeding sites have been announced for the Arkansas Foodbank, the largest food bank in Arkansas. All three sites are a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. The program is designed to replace free- and reduced-price meals that the children would normally get at school after school has dismissed for the summer.

These hot, grab-and-go meals will be provided to all children without charge and the same meals will be served to all children18 years of age and under, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Parents and/or guardians may pick up the meals for the child with a waiver on file. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Waves of Prayer

313 College Ave Elaine, AR

Breakfast and Lunch will both be served from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

June 1st to August 7th

Boys and Girls Club of Ashley County

203 W 6th Ave, Crossett, AR 71635

Breakfast served at 8:30-9:15

Lunch served at 12:00-1:00

June 8th – August 7th (closed July 3rd)

Boys and Girls Club of McGehee

205 Washington Ave, McGehee, AR 71654

Breakfast served at 7:30-8:30

Lunch served at 11:30-12:30

June 1st – July 31st (closed June 29th – July 3rd)