Arkansas Foodbank distributing several million extra pounds of food in 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Food insecurity is just one of the outcomes we’ve seen from the pandemic.

The Arkansas Foodbank said in 2020, they distributed 37 percent more food.

To give you an idea of the impact, the foodbank had 602 mobile food distributions in 2020 compared to 51 in 2019.

“Everything was so intense this year,” said Rhonda Sanders, CEO of Arkansas Foodbank.

The Arkansas Foodbank saw the direct effect COVID-19 was having at dinner tables across Arkansas.

“They had lost their jobs overnight and with that they still had bills to pay, they still had a family to take care of,” said Sanders.

Rhonda Sanders is the CEO of the Arkansas Foodbank.

It’s not uncommon for Sanders to step out of the boardroom to hand out food at mobile distributions.

Her first during the pandemic was at the Outlets in Little Rock, she said she was shocked by the increase in people.

“We had planned for 850- 900 people and we could have done two or three times that many. They were just lined up,” said Sanders.

After the last box of food was handed out, Sanders stayed for several hours having to turn people away.

“We heard its real, we knew we were doing more for people but to see it visually, it is a shocking thing,” said Sanders.

Sanders said in 2019, the Foodbank distributed 29.5 million pounds of food.

In 2020, they distributed 40.4 million pounds of food.

Federal emergency programs helped make up that 10-million-pound increase, but sanders said a lot of those are scaling back in 2021.

Meanwhile, the foodbank said they are not seeing a decrease in people who need help.

“Right now, in January, we’re looking at delivering 500,000 more pounds of food than we did this time last year,” said Sanders.

