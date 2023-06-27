LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kroger and the Arkansas Food Bank are making the best of recent power outages in North Little Rock.

Vine and Village and the Arkansas Foodbank are hosting a mobile food distribution on June 29 at 9 a.m. to provide food rescued from the Kroger on Indian Hills in North Little Rock.

The food distribution will be held at Vine and Village at 6221 Colonel Glenn Road.

Foodbank officials said the food is free to families who are food insecure.

According to officials, the food was rescued after recent storms caused power outages in the area.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 30,000 Arkansans remain without power after recent storms tore through the state.