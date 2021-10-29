Arkansas Foodbank partners with local organizations for Cans for Candy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Foodbank is partnering with the Arkansas United and Arkansas Rising Soccer Club to celebrate the Halloween season and give back to the community.

According to officials from Arkansas United, the organizations are teaming up for their Cans for Candy event, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Ranch Soccer Fields located at 6259 Ranch Drive.

The soccer players will celebrate the Halloween season with their costumes and give back to the community by donating non-perishable food items, according to event organizers.

For more information on this event, visit the Arkansas United Soccer Club’s website at ArkansasUnited.com.