Arkansas Foodbank sees increasing need during the holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Food Bank saw a 43 percent increase for food this Thanksgiving holiday compared to last year.

Over the last two or three weeks they’ve has reports of the increasing need.

One mobile distribution center ran out of food. Although thanksgiving is over the work isn’t done just yet, that’s because the food bank doesn’t see any sign of the pandemic letting up and they want to be prepared.

“This year is so different,” CEO of Arkansas Food Bank Rhonda Sanders said.

Sanders explains what the food bank has been seeing since the holidays started.

“We’ve had many reports of the increasing need,” Sanders said.

On a normal year they’d use 13,000 volunteers, due to COVID-19 they cut back but they’re still packing over 140,000 boxes to help people in need.

“The need is continuing to grow and we’re doing everything we can to help that need,” Sanders said.

Now the food bank is taking some of the generous gifts they received from their donors to help other local pantries and agencies to get food.

“We’re using those dollars to get food to allow the agencies to have access to that food during this time period,” Sanders.

As we continue to see some businesses close or struggle with to pay their employees, food insecurities are growing.

“Those are the people who don’t have a regular pay check in order to purchase what they need to feed their families,” Sanders said. “So food insecurities are all about ‘I don’t know where my next meal is going to come from’.

The bank is making extra food boxes and hosting more pantry distributions but as they head into another holiday, donations can help relieve some of the pressure off the food bank.

“Food drives, getting your community engaged to collect cans or dry goods or you could donate to us,” Sanders said.

We are hosting our annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ telethon to benefit the Food Bank Thursday, December 10th.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, you can call in your donation to 501-340-4922.

You can also donate online at DonorPerfect.net.

For those looking for more ways to help the Arkansas Foodbank, head over to their website at ArkansasFoodbank.org.