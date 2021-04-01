Arkansas Foodbank’s Day of Giving returns on Thursday, April 8

Little Rock, Ark. – The Arkansas Foodbank will be hosting a Day of Giving on Thursday, April 8 with a goal to raise 250,000 meals for hungry Arkansans.

The 24-hour event invites community members to give and support feeding programs for children, families and seniors in central and southern Arkansas. For every dollar given, the Foodbank can provide food for five meals.

Donors will have the opportunity to direct their gift to one of the Foodbank’s three core programs that serve Arkansans in central and southern Arkansas. Donors will also have a fourth option to give to the Foodbank’s greatest need fund, which is activated when disaster strikes and communities are facing a critical need.

“However donors decide to give, they can rest assured knowing that their gift will offer hope in the form of a box of food or a backpack of food for the weekend,” said Rhonda Sanders, CEO of Arkansas Foodbank. “So much of what the Foodbank has been able to accomplish over the last 12 months is because of the generosity of our neighbors – and we’re calling on our communities to help us continue feeding our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Feeding America is projecting that as of March 2021, Arkansas ranks highest in the nation for very low food security; a more severe range of food insecurity that involves reduced food intake and disrupted eating patterns. 17.6% of Arkansans are considered food-insecure, meaning they’re unsure where they’ll find their next meal.

“The pandemic isn’t over yet,” said Sanders. “Families are still experiencing difficulties when it comes to accessing food and we know it’s going to take a while for them to find a solid footing. The Foodbank remains ready, alongside its partner agencies, to continue meeting people where they are by providing access to nutritious food. Support from our community ensures that we’re able to do that.”

To help ensure our neighbors have sufficient access to food, individuals can donate online via arkansasfoodbank.org between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 or text DONATE to 844-381-3663.

Checks can also be mailed to Arkansas Foodbank at 4301 W. 65th Street with “Day of Giving” in the memo line. Generous local businesses and individuals have agreed to match $11,500 in donations on April 8, making gifts made on Thursday go even further.

For more information visit arkansasfoodbank.org.