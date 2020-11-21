Arkansas Forestry Commission helps rural fire departments with much-needed supplies

GREENBRIER, Ark.- Dozens of volunteer fire departments across the state struggle with tight budgets. They often can’t afford the supplies they need to do their job well.
The Forestry-Rural Fire Protection Warehouse in Greenbrier is full of tools and equipment. The Arkansas Forestry Commission gets these leftover supplies from the D-O-D. Then, they open their doors and get local fire departments to get whatever they want – for free.
The work of a volunteer fire fighter has little glitz and glory. No pay while doing more with less.
The Warehouse also offers fire department vehicles at a huge discount. A tanker that would normally cost a department $250 thousand; they can get at a warehouse for about $5 thousand.
LATEST POSTS:
- Kyle Rittenhouse released from jail on $2 million cash bond
- Popeyes partnering with Uber to deliver Thanksgiving ‘churkey’
- Time’s a-tickin’ to begin defrosting your Thanksgiving turkey
- Judge to Trump: Stop deporting asylum-seeking children
- FDA announces advisory committee meeting to discuss Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine approval