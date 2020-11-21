Arkansas Forestry Commission helps rural fire departments with much-needed supplies

GREENBRIER, Ark.- Dozens of volunteer fire departments across the state struggle with tight budgets. They often can’t afford the supplies they need to do their job well.

The Forestry-Rural Fire Protection Warehouse in Greenbrier is full of tools and equipment. The Arkansas Forestry Commission gets these leftover supplies from the D-O-D. Then, they open their doors and get local fire departments to get whatever they want – for free.

The work of a volunteer fire fighter has little glitz and glory. No pay while doing more with less.

The Warehouse also offers fire department vehicles at a huge discount. A tanker that would normally cost a department $250 thousand; they can get at a warehouse for about $5 thousand.

