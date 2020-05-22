Arkansas Game and Fish Commission issues advisory for Lake Overcup because of algae

MORRILTON, Ark. (News Release) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is issuing an advisory for Lake Overcup as the result of a blue-green algae bloom. Boating and fishing are allowed, but the agency is urging visitors to avoid contact with the water and the algae when out on the lake. Anglers are encouraged to wash and cook fish appropriately.

Thursday, the AGFC posted signs to alert visitors that swimming is not allowed on the lake. The AGFC already prohibits swimming in Lake Overcup, but any incidental contact should be limited. Pets should be discouraged from swimming, wading or drinking the water. Any area that has come into contact with algae should be washed with soap and water. If a pet does ingest lake water and becomes increasingly lethargic or vomiting, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Some types of blue-green algae produce natural toxins or poisons. When these algae die and break down, toxins may be released into the water. The AGFC, in coordination with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, will continue monitoring the blue-green algae levels in the lake.

For more information on the advisory status, call the AGFC Mayflower Regional Office at 877-470-3309, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.