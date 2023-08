CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission are investigating after an accidental death on Greer’s Ferry Lake Sunday.

Officials with the AGFC said that the incident happened on the lake between Sugar Loaf and the Edgemont community.

#BREAKING One person is dead after a boat crash on Greers Ferry Lake between Sugarloaf and the Edgemont Community. Both boats involved have been removed from the water. We are continuing to learn more and will update you as we do. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/ihaFJb69m0 — Caroline Derby (@CarolineWDerby) August 27, 2023

There are no details as to the identity of the person who died or the nature of the accident itself.

Crews could be seen removing two boats from the water.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.