Arkansas governor decides to allow initial resettlement of refugees who’ve legally entered the U.S.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson has agreed to allow initial resettlement of refugees who have legally entered the country.

That’s according to a letter he sent Monday to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in regards to the Refugee Resettlement Authorization.

The governor’s decision is in response to Executive Order 13888 “On Enhancing State and Local Involvement in Resettlement.

“The president’s executive order allows the state to be involved in the decision making on the placement of refugees. This is the right approach and something I’ve advocated for as Governor. Based upon the assurances I have received that proper screenings and security checks will be conducted throughout the entire process as well as the requisite letters of consent from local jurisdictions, I have signed a letter giving my consent to the resettlement of refugees in the state for the 2020 calendar year. I am committed to ensure that refugees brought to Arkansas have a real chance to settle and become self-sufficient,” the governor said Monday in an emailed statement.

Click here to read the full letter.