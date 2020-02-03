Arkansas Governor’s Mansion celebrates 70th anniversary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson hosted former Arkansas Governors and their families on Monday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Governor’s Mansion.

Former Governors Jim Guy Tucker, Mike Huckabee, and Mike Beebe, along with former First Lady Gay White Sigler and family members of Governors Dale Bumpers, Orval Faubus, and Sid McMath, were on hand for the celebration.

They also took part in a ceremony to unveil the state’s ornament for the year.

Click here to watch the replay of a live stream from the event.