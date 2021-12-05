Arkansas Governor’s Mansion holds open house

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The gates to the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion were open for a time Sunday afternoon for a Christmas open house.

The event is just one of many holiday events at the mansion this month. It also served as a drop-off point for Toys for Tots gifts.

First Lady Susan Hutchinson designed with this year’s decoration theme, which goes back to the first days of the Little Rock home.

“The first governor’s family to live in the mansion was 1950, so their first Christmas was 1950 and we’re still celebrating the 70th anniversary of the house,” Susan Hutchinson said.

The first lady says St. Nicholas also figures prominently in this year’s decorations.

She points out that our Santa Claus borrows much of his style from the Christian saint.