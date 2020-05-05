Arkansas Gyms Are Back in Business After Quarantine Shut Down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Fit Factory is just one of the Arkansas gyms that is reopening after being closed for the past month and a half due to COVID-19.

“If you’re used to working out and you can’t, mentally and physically it just wears on you,” Fit Factory owner Jeff Lawrence said. “It’s good to have the gym open and let everyone come back in.”

“I’ve worked out here for three years, so it’s really great to see everyone again,” a Fit Factory regular said. “It keeps you motivated to see everyone’s progress.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a press conference last Thursday that gyms, fitness centers, and indoor athletic facilities could open back up on Monday May 4. But, there has to be certain health measures.

Staffers and patrons will be screened for coronavirus symptoms.

Face coverings are required, unless actively working out.

People must stand 12 feet away from each other.

Equipment must be sanitized after each use.

“I’ve got people right now, doing all the floors, all the equipment, every single surface is done. Everything,” Lawrence said. “Everybody is cool about it here. They spray it with our cleaner and wipe it. This gym has always been like that. People take care of it.”

“This is a gym where people don’t hang out. It’s probably going to be more people not wearing masks. I’m just going to say that because you can’t work out with a mask on.”

It might not sound like a long time, but people were really missing the gym after a month and a half.

“Couldn’t be happier the the gym is open,” one lifter said. “I’ve been watching the news just waiting for them to open back up.”

There are still people concerned about being in an environment where there are larger groups of people, but Jeff has a clear message for those who aren’t ready to return.

“I know you can carry [the virus] and not know it. But, anyone that feels compromised or is in a situation where they don’t feel comfortable, don’t come in.” Jeff Lawrence

“If you want to wear one and work out, do it,” Jeff added. “Distance yourself, and if you can’t breathe don’t wear your mask.”

Fit Factory is located in Little Rock, AR and is open from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.