LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A few more days of no sunshine for Arkansas, and already this month, we have only seen the sun peak out a few times.

This, in turn, has an impact on the way people function.

Dark and dreary clouds hide the sun from peaking through the sky.

“My mood dropping, my energy level dropping, motivation lacking, just not wanting to do anything,” said someone who deals with seasonal affective disorder, Emily Reicker.

The lack of sun, in turn, affects the body in many ways.

“Feeling lethargic, slowed down, disinterested,” and “if we go long periods without light, our bodies tend to slow down, the problem is our world doesn’t,” said UAMS psychiatrist and research scientist, Dr. Scott Steele.

Dr. Steele said it can even affect things like our sleep and mental health.

“Having low vitamin D can contribute to someone having depression,” stated Dr. Steele.

Emily Reicker has struggled with seasonal affective disorder for many years, and she said it has taken a big toll on her this past month.

“I have definitely been sleeping more. I feel my body just being tired and needing more rest,” said Reicker.

According to the National Weather Service Little Rock, the last day of full sunshine was Nov. 30.

Since then, the sun has only peaked through the clouds a few times.

Dr. Steele said it doesn’t take long before our bodies start to feel the results of no sunshine.

“Weeks to months is when you really start realizing this could have an effect on me,” said Dr. Steele.

Although, Emily Reicker said she looks forward to the day the sun decides to peak back through the clouds.

“Just getting out and getting it on my skin. I mean even if it’s running an errand to lunch and getting 10 minutes on my hands, just that absorption, that feeling that heat and that warmth,” stated Reicker.

Both Dr. Steele and Emily Reicker encourage everyone to get some physical exercise, keep a regular schedule, and be social with friends and family, to bring some sunshine to a cloudy day.