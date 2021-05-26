Arkansas Heritage adds 7 new listings to National Register of Historic Places

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has added seven listings to the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places.

Out of the new listings, two are in Jefferson County, three are in Phillips County, one is in Pulaski County and one is in Sebastian County.

The new listings for the state are:

U.S. 65 Expressway Pedestrian Bridge, Jefferson County

Lawrence A. Davis, Sr., Student Union, Jefferson County

Dr. Alfred A. and Adele Berger, House, Phillips County

Helena World Building, Phillips County

Helena Aero Tech Hangars, Phillips County

K. C. Baking Powder Building, Pulaski County

Jewish Cemetery, Sebastian County

According to AHPP officials, a listing on the National Register of Historic Places is an honorary certification that can allow the property owner to apply for grants and tax credits towards maintenance.

The AHPP encourages those traveling the Natural State this summer to utilize the online registry for heritage tourism opportunities in their own backyards.

For more information on the National Register of Historic Places in Arkansas, visit the Arkansas Heritage website or call 501-324-9150.