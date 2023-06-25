LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two high school students from the Natural State are being honored for their hard work by two Little Rock businesses.

Sunday, it was announced that Jessieville High School senior Juliah Rogers and Westside High School senior Darvin Foster are the 2023 recipients of the Rock City Running and Kinco Constructors student athlete scholarships.

Both companies have been given $2,500 apiece to go towards education for the students, as well as a pair of Brooks shoes.

Bill Torrey of Rock City Running said that the amount of the scholarships came as a surprise to the recipients, as it was more than the recipients expected.

“Anybody that’s been to college knows how expensive it is, at least this gives them a little bit of book money, spending money,” Torrey said. “Initially, you know, leaving the house ‘you’re on your own. You’ve got to figure it out.”

The two students were presented their scholarships at the new Rock City Running location at the Market Place Shopping Center.

The previous Rock City location was destroyed by the march 31 tornado.