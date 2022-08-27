WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. commission makes its way through Washington D.C. leading up to Sunday’s 59th anniversary of the March on Washington. On Saturday, the organization focused on the educational component of the trip like visiting important sites of MLK.

For Benton High School student Ruby Medders, joining the Commission on the trip to D.C. has been an eye-opener.

“I would want to gain knowledge about other people’s culture, not just mine because I’m definitely in a bubble,” said Medders.

Even for 10-year-old Kennedy and 8-year-old Braxton Scarbrough looking up to the larger than life statue of Dr. King is surreal.

Kennedy says, “I’m happy because I’ve never seen it before and I’m making history.” Braxton adds, “I like that it has a lot of detail, and he is a very important person in history.”

Understanding the legacy of MLK is what Stuttgart high school student Chase Hermes desires.

“I don’t really remember learning a lot about Martin Luther King in school,” said Hermes.

The Commission’s Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough believes visiting the important sites of MLK is what the trip was made for.

“The Willard Hotel was the stop that Dr. King would come in town and stay and prepare for the I have a dream speech the night prior,” said Scarbrough

Even after the trip Scarbrough hopes the teenagers that are joining them can share what they learned when they return home.

“Many of the youth are now challenged to go back into their community and champion the opportunity to educate those in their class,” said Scarbrough.

Medders actually plans to write all about what she learned for her school’s paper.

“For those who do read it, I think it will give them a perspective that just because we are in Arkansas which is very far away from Washington we still get to participate and get to be a part of this,” said Medders.