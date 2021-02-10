Arkansas highways, road prep before possible wintry weather

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) said they’ve been prepping some roads acorss Arkansas since sunday.

Wednesday they were working to put down salt brine with beet juice on the roads.

The beet juice lowers the freezing point and allows more time for the brine to combine with the roadway.

Even with the prep work, ARDOT recommends people to stay home.

“First thing is to stay off the roads if at all possible. Second, take it very very slow and be safe,” said Dave Parker, PIO for ARDOT.

Parker says he hopes the rain tonight doesn’t completely wash everything they’ve been doing.

As far as cars are concerned, there are a few simple tips to keep in mind when it comes to improving your tires grip during winter weather.

Experts say to consider getting a pair of tire socks, they can add grip to your tires.

For rear-wheel vehicles, be sure to add weight to the rear.

Also be sure to drive in tracks that have been cleared by other cars.