Arkansas Hospice provides “Art for the Heart” for children’s grief support

Russellville, Ark – Arkansas Hospice, the state’s largest provider of hospice services, presented “Art for the Heart” Family Day & Picnic today in Russellville. The event was a free, community-based grief support workshop for children, teens and parents.

Children and their families gathered outside the Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home for painting, crafts, interaction with a therapy dog, age-appropriate stories, music, and a picnic lunch to close the event.

Arkansas Hospice Bereavement Specialist and Hope & Healing 4 Kids Coordinator Simone Brock said, “A child’s grief process is sometimes different from an adult, especially at the preschool and early elementary age. They may wonder if they caused the loss, if they will ‘catch’ it, and who will replace the care the lost family member or loved one may have been providing. Through activities like art, a child who has experienced loss can express not only grief, but other feelings they may not understand.” Brock said that Art for the Heart is designed to provide age-appropriate activities where children who have experienced the loss of a loved one can express their feelings in a supportive, constructive environment. She also said that it’s important to allow grieving children time to “be a kid,” and to be honest with them about what has happened. Parents and guardians attending the event are also provided information to help grieving children.

Grief support, also known as bereavement, is provided by Arkansas Hospice to patients and their families of any age for up to 13 months after the loss of a loved one. The services are provided at no cost, and are available for anyone – regardless if their loved one was a patient of Arkansas Hospice or not.

Arkansas Hospice’s Russellville Area Office cares for patients in the River Valley wherever they may be: in their own or a family member’s home, a nursing home, a hospital or an assisted living facility. The hospice provider also operates the Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home in Russellville, which is a state-of-the-art inpatient hospice care facility. Information for community-based grief support for all age groups across the state can found online by visiting arkansashospice.org/grief-support.

Arkansas Hospice provides award-winning care to patients and their families from a total of 10 area offices and 3 inpatient centers, covering a 43-county service area across the state.