Arkansas House backs removing affidavit option from voter ID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has voted to make the state’s voter ID law stricter by no longer allowing someone without identification to cast a ballot if they sign a statement affirming their identity.

The majority-Republican House voted 75-20 on Tuesday in favor of the bill that revises the state’s 2017 voter ID law.

The bill now heads to the majority-Republican Senate. The proposal is among more than proposals to restrict voting access that Republican legislators across the country are pushing months after the presidential election broke turnout records.