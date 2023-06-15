LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance was “serving up solutions” to help fight hunger in the Natural State on Thursday night.

The organization held its signature annual fundraiser at the historic Albert Pike Masonic Center in Little Rock, with the night including a four-course dinner and live auction.

This year marks the 16th year for the bi-partisan event, with more than 50 state legislators in attendance. The lawmakers actually helped to serve the food, which was prepared by Arkansas chefs.

Little Rock Ward Three City Director Kathy Webb said the event has grown dramatically over the last decade and a half and gives proof to the desire to combat hunger in the state.

“When we started this event we had no idea if it would work. Would legislators come out and do this kind of event. The first year we had twelve and it was in a small venue, and this year we have almost 50 legislators,” Webb explained. “I think it shows that hunger is an important issue in Arkansas, so I think that leads to the success of this event over the years.”

The fundraiser is expected to raise more than $200,000 to support the alliance’s vision to create a hunger-free Arkansas.

To learn more about the efforts of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, visit the group’s website at ARHungerAlliance.org.