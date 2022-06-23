LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas judge said a woman is blackmailing him hours after federal authorities raided his home.

Monroe County District Court Judge David Carruth told KARK 4 News on Thursday that a woman in Clarendon has been trying to blackmail him in a case involving her boyfriend.

“A female has made a false accusation against me,” Carruth said when reached by phone.

Carruth said the woman offered to “do anything” to get her boyfriend out of jail and claims the attempted bribery happened when the two ran into each other outside of court.

The judge said he rejected the offer and immediately notified State Police and the FBI.

“I’ve done everything I’m supposed to do,” Carruth said. “When someone tried getting me to do something, I contacted authorities.”

Sources told KARK 4 News on Wednesday that the FBI searched Carruth’s home.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas confirmed Thursday the search is part of an ongoing Department of Justice investigation. Witnesses reported seeing federal agents taking items out of the home.

In 2018, the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission admonished the Holly Grove-Clarendon Division judge in connection to a case where he was accused of talking with people involved in cases pending in court.

Still, the judge was adamant about his innocence. When asked if he has ever taken any bribes, Carruth was quick with his reply

“Hell no,” he answered. “I follow the law.”