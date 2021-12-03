Arkansas kicks off Computer Science Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — National Computer Science Week has kicked off here in the natural state.

Joined by education leaders from across the country, including the director of the National Center for Computer Science Education, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made the announcement today.

As a big backer of computer science, it was an exciting day for him and the state, and the discussions go way beyond coding.

“We have had panels that have represented state policymakers in education,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve had national leaders in different computer science initiatives and we’ve had student panels.”

It is a week of activities that are global via online programs that are offered and presentations that will be taking place.

Computer Science Education Week will run through Dec. 12.