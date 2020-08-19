Arkansas law enforcement agencies issue warning on drinking and driving as Labor Day approaches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will be joining other law enforcement agencies around the nation to remind everyone about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Up until Labor Day, law enforcement agencies will be sending educational messages about the consequences of drinking while driving. Law enforcement agencies will be prepared to arrest drunk drivers.

“We want to see Labor Day celebrated, but celebrated safely,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We must work together to keep our streets and highways clear of the dangers caused by drunk drivers.”

Colonel Bryant says the goal of the operation “is to work together and put an end to drunk driving, with zero tolerance, thereby saving lives. Simply stated, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

The Arkansas State Police Highway Safety Office recommends the following:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

Promptly contact law enforcement to report drunk drivers you see on the roadways

Always wear your seat belt

If you’re on a motorcycle, use protective safety equipment.

For more information on the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, visit TrafficSafetyMarketing.gov or contact the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136. For more on the ongoing “Toward Zero Deaths” campaign, visit TZDarkansas.org.