LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 42-year-old tradition recognized nationally, as Arkansas local and state law enforcement gathered at the capitol to remember fallen officers who died in the line of duty.

“Grief is something that will last a lifetime, it will never go away,” Charlene Newell said as she remembered her fallen husband Paul.

Monday six Arkansas fallen officers were honored.

“He was doing what he loved, he was a part of the motor patrol for Benton County,” Newell said.

Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell was a part of the wreaths across America procession in Fayetteville when he was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Charlene Newell said she and her family have comfort in knowing that law enforcement will always be there for them.

“It’s good to know that we have an extended family because we will need them,” Newell said.

Captain Jeff Sheeler of the Arkansas State Police said this was just another reminder of what could happen when an officer is called to duty.

“One of my worst fears is that I wouldn’t be prepared,” Sheeler said. “So I’ve always trained myself to be prepared.”

The flowers given to families today offer a symbol of their love and memories that these families will always hold on to.

Newell remembers what she will miss most about her husband.

“The Mexican food dinners we go to on Friday nights, we would go every Friday night,” Newell remembered. “I just miss him altogether.”

These officers have taken their last day of watch, but their service, and memory will live on forever.