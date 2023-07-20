LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Movie-goers can hear a lot of sounds at the theater, but it is a film title “Sound of Freedom” that has been making noise in cinemas across Arkansas.

The film’s subject matter has driven many people to buy out screens and theaters offering free tickets for people to come watch, and the movie’s popularity has only grown since its July 4th release.

One of those showings will be at Riverdale 10 VIP Cinema in Little Rock Friday evening. Employee Bobby Marshal said the movie, which filmmakers say is based on a true story of saving trafficked children, has been tough for some audiences to watch, though others are spreading the word for everyone to see it.

“I’ve actually seen people break down and cry, Marshall said. “That was very different for me because I’ve never known you could be touched by a movie by that.”

The Christian-themed film has succeeded in making a profit on its low budget, even while many blockbuster movies are struggling to break even.

“We’ve had a lot of people coming. It’s been almost as big as Indiana Jones,” Marshall noted.

The “Sound of Freedom” is not without controversy. Critics point to comments on made by Jim Caviezel, the film’s lead, as well as Tim Ballard, the real-life former Homeland Security agent Caviezel portrays. Both men have repeatedly shared conspiracy theories focused on QAnon and allegations of ties between prominent political figures and trafficking.

Among those trying to screen the film in Arkansas is State Senator, Missy Irvin (R – Ark. 24), who rented out a whole theater in Mountain View Tuesday. One screen quickly turned into two when 70 seats for a showing were claimed in less than a day.

“When I saw the ‘Sound of Freedom’ movie, it was kind of a culmination of everything I’ve worked on and been passionate about my entire legislative career,” Irvin said.

Since 2013, Irvin has passed anti-human trafficking laws. Her journey started when she met a victim in her district, heard her story, and saved another teen. Since that time she has worked to increase the penalty for trafficking involving minors and expand funding used to support victims.

Speaking to an audience at a screening of the film earlier this week, Irvin said new laws heading to the governor’s office should fight back against what she called a “dramatic increase in human trafficking in Arkansas.” She also said the exposure of the movie is one more way to increase awareness and make a difference.

“The takeaway from these folks that saw it was, ‘Thank you for raising my awareness,’” Irvin said. “’That was hard to watch, but now I am motivated to do anything I can to stop human trafficking in Arkansas.’”