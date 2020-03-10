Arkansas lawmakers looking at changes for elections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It’s only been one week since Super Tuesday, but Arkansas lawmakers are already looking ahead to make elections in the state run better and smoother.

State Representative Justin Boyd presented an interim study that would take an in-depth look at procedures and policy of elections going forward.

The biggest thing is to hopefully have online voter registration, which 42 states have already implemented.

Arkansas lawmakers hope it’s a move that can boost civic duty as well.

“If it’s a government of the people, for the people, by the people, there’s two things we have to do to make that work,” says St. Rep. Justin Boyd (R-District 77). “We have to vote and we have to perform jury duty.”

The State Agencies and Government Affairs Committee will take it up for interim study and hope to have any policy changes by the next general session.