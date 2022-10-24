LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of Little Rock has been put on notice to preserve all records related to a festival canceled days before it was scheduled to kick off.

State Sen. Ronald Caldwell (R), the chairman of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee, confirmed Monday that the committee issued the record preservation request related to LITFest.

Organizers promoted LITFest to have live music and panel discussions running around the capital city Oct. 7-9, but the event was canceled days before it was set to start after Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore terminated the contract with the festival’s organizer, Think Rubix, for alleged contract violations.

The committee’s notification to save the records was delivered to Moore, according to Caldwell.

The chairman said the committee asked the city to save the records as of now but there has been no official request to the state for an audit.