Arkansas Levee Task Force gains new appointments from Governor Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – In June, as a result of catastrophic flooding along a number of rivers in Arkansas in the last few years, Governor Asa Hutchinson issued Executive Order 19-10 to create the Arkansas Levee Task Force to study and analyze the current conditions of the state’s levees. During June’s historic flooding, several levees were impacted including a breach to the Holla Bend Levee in Yell County.
The first meeting of the Arkansas Levee Task Force will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. The location of the meeting will be announced later this week.
Today, Governor Hutchinson announced the full list of appointments to the task force. They are as follows:
- Jami Cook – Chair
Secretary, Department of Public Safety
- Tommy Land
Arkansas Land Commissioner
- Wes Ward
Secretary, Department of Agriculture
- Larry Walther
Secretary, Department of Finance and Administration
- Bruce Holland
Director, Arkansas Natural Resources Commission
- A.J. Gary
Director, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management
- Deidre Smith
Director, Arkansas Waterways Commission
- Shelby Johnson
Director, Geographic Information Office
- Senator Jason Rapert
Senate Appointment
- Senator Gary Stubblefield
Senate Appointment
- Representative Mary Bentley
House Appointment
- Representative David Hillman
House Appointment
- County Judge Mark Thone
Yell County
- County Judge Jeff Phillips
Jackson County
- County Judge Mack Ball
Chicot County
- County Clerk Pam Ennis
Pope County
- Mayor Jimmy Witt
Dardanelle – Yell County
- Mayor Shirley Washington
Pine Bluff – Jefferson County
- Rob Rash
St. Francis Levee Board
- Mike Lowe
Representing Miller County
- Tim Ralston
Representing Pope and Conway Counties
- Marty Shell
Representing Sebastian and Crawford Counties
- Evan Teague
Engineer, Farm Bureau
- Tommy Bond
Engineer, Pulaski County
- Hal Kemp
Attorney, Pulaski County
Members of the Task Force will also identify sources and requirements for funding the construction, repair, and maintenance of the levees; study prospective monitoring and reporting systems for maintenance of the levees; and review adequacy of current laws and organizational structure of the levee system and levee district boards.
The Task Force shall provide a report of its findings and make recommendations to the Governor for improved monitoring and maintenance of the state’s levee system by December 31, 2019. The Task Force may provide additional reports and recommendations to the Governor as necessary.
