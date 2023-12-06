LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Linemen from Arkansas have made it to Guatemala to spread some Christmas cheer.

The linemen are providing electricity to a town that has never had it before.

“It’s probably going to impact about 40 people,” lineman Todd Spakes said.

First Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas linemen touched down in Guatemala Sunday. Since then they have been able to bring electricity to dozens of homes.

“Every guy that’s here, they want to come and to help people and make their lives better and make it easier,” Spakes said.

Spakes is from south Arkansas and this is his third mission to help bring electricity to those who have never had it.

“I just enjoy helping people and seeing the expression on their face when they get light,” he said.

In the small town of Alta Verapaz, the men are wiring boxes to homes, and putting up power poles just in time for the holidays which Spakes said is a Christmas miracle.

“We have seen some of the villages coming in that will have Christmas lights and now they will be able to enjoy Christmas lights,” he said. “We just all enjoy seeing their face when we can serve them electricity and all.”

Spakes said they have brought electricity to many people in the village already, but there is still a lot of work to do.