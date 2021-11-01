Arkansas lottery officials say lucky player is holding on to a $410,000 ticket sold in El Dorado

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials announced Monday that someone purchased a Natural State Jackpot ticket for last Thursday night’s drawing and is now $410,000 richer.

The ticket was purchased at Little’s Grocery in El Dorado, with the winning numbers of 4,18,20,23, and 27.

ASL executive director Eric Hagler explained this game is only played in Arkansas, adding to his team’s excitement over the prize.

Hagler said the winner can claim the prize through the ASL Little Rock claim center either in person or by mail.

“We urge all players who purchased at Little’s Grocery to check your tickets,” he said. “The winner has 180 days from last Thursday to claim the jackpot!”

Once the winner claims to prize, Little’s Grocery will also receive $4,100 in commission for the sale of the ticket.

Since 2009, the lottery has raised over $1 billion that goes toward scholarships. More than 650,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans. The lottery has awarded more than $3.7 billion in prizes to players, about $326 million in retailer commissions and provided more than $148 million in state and federal tax revenue.

For more information on how to play visit myarkansaslottery.com.